Controlled avalanche triggered at ski resort in Italian Alps

More
Authorities at a ski resort in the Italian Alps carried out a controlled avalanche after parts of northern Italy saw snow, heavy rain and floods over the weekend.
0:24 | 02/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Controlled avalanche triggered at ski resort in Italian Alps

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60911287,"title":"Controlled avalanche triggered at ski resort in Italian Alps","duration":"0:24","description":"Authorities at a ski resort in the Italian Alps carried out a controlled avalanche after parts of northern Italy saw snow, heavy rain and floods over the weekend.","url":"/International/video/controlled-avalanche-triggered-ski-resort-italian-alps-60911287","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.