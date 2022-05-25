Cooper's Hill Cheese Roll returns after hiatus

The annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese Roll returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- with competitors arriving from around the world to participate in the rough-and-tumble race.

