COVID-safe ‘hug room’ lets care home residents hug relatives again

More
After over six months of going without human contact, elderly care home residents are able to embrace their relatives again thanks to a special COVID-safe ‘hug room’ in Italy.
1:30 | 11/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-safe ‘hug room’ lets care home residents hug relatives again
I. A and. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"After over six months of going without human contact, elderly care home residents are able to embrace their relatives again thanks to a special COVID-safe ‘hug room’ in Italy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74170557","title":"COVID-safe ‘hug room’ lets care home residents hug relatives again","url":"/International/video/covid-safe-hug-room-lets-care-home-residents-74170557"}