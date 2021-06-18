24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Cyclists pedal 'underwater' on unique path

Cyclists in Belgium can now enjoy the unique feeling of cycling below water level via an unusual bike path.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live