Diaper-wearing koala recovers from burns at sanctuary

A koala wearing a diaper enjoys some sunshine while recovering from burns sustained in the devastating Australia wildfires.
3:00 | 01/13/20

Diaper-wearing koala recovers from burns at sanctuary

