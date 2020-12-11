Drone taxi showcased in South Korea

A drone vehicle flew over downtown Seoul at an altitude of over 160 feet for about seven minutes, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
1:46 | 11/12/20

Drone taxi showcased in South Korea
