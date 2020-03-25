Egypt begins sanitizing pyramids

More
Egypt began disinfecting the area around the Giza pyramids in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
3:00 | 03/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Egypt begins sanitizing pyramids
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Egypt began disinfecting the area around the Giza pyramids in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69802174","title":"Egypt begins sanitizing pyramids","url":"/International/video/egypt-begins-sanitizing-pyramids-69802174"}