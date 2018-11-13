Transcript for 'El Chapo' on trial in federal court

And now let's head back here at home or opening arguments start today in the trial of accused drug lord held chopped well. A list her is in Brooklyn where that trial is taking place and Liz I mean Al chop O has now become infamous and famous at the same time for. These major escapes that he has managed in so many different prisons what are officials doing to prevent that from happening here. Well there's no doubt about it officials here in Brooklyn they're calling the but the level of the security that they implemented here historic. That we point four spent dealing law enforcement present they say they've never. Added that much police presence here and this is not only because of the defendant they're dealing with as you mentioned up top who was somehow managed to escape from. Maximum security prison in Mexico would not want. But twice. In addition to that kind of defendant had them. Protection here have to be extended to the jury there were so many potential jurors will have to be dismissed because they want to steered. To participate in this case and filled it. The jury who were. Picked game will be escorted to and from the courthouse every day threw out the trial by US marshals on top of that. We're talking about the witnesses that witnesses and prosecutors have lined up to testify against they'll talk folk. Some of them are helped topple former associates and they too had been given federal protection this out of fear. Of retribution though Diana as you can imagine officials are not taking any chances not only to keep whose line where he belongs. In your view but also to protect those who are going to be helping them throughout the process. Understandably so Liz and good to hear at least that they are taking every precaution they can. What charges is he facing what kind of a sentence could he be looking at here. A prosecutors have filed a seventeen count indictment in this case and those charges include. Murder. Drug trafficking conspiracy and money laundering essentially prosecutors are here arguing that L top Bo was involved in dozens of murders himself. He has also. Alleged to have smuggled hundreds of tons of drugs into the US and it. Prosecutors are arguing he needs billions of dollars in drug deal not only here in the US but around the world and so if convicted of prosecutors say he will spend the left of his life. Elizabeth are from Brooklyn New York thanks live event.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.