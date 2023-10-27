Extensive damage in Acapulco caused by deadly Hurricane Otis

A drive through Acapulco shows extensive destruction to homes, local businesses, cars, an arena and hotels after Hurricane Otis hit the coastal city.

October 27, 2023

