Transcript for Family rescues koalas from Kangaroo Island, Australia

The local tolerance key. Susan of them maybe a and cuddling. Discerning collectors and anyone who can. The union Kuala risky. There. Susan moon maybe. And cuddling. Discerning collectors and anyone anything you can. The noon uncle Waller and ski. Here's a moon thing. And apparently. Discerning collectors and ending life when you can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.