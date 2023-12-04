Fears of larger conflict in the Middle East

Retired Lt. Gen. William Troy joins ABC News Live anchor Kayna Whitworth to talk about an escalation of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war.

December 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live