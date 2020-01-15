-
Now Playing: NASA warns Australia smoke could circle globe
-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands protest Australia's government amid wildfires
-
Now Playing: What are ‘fire clouds’?
-
Now Playing: Russian government resigns after Putin proposed constitutional changes
-
Now Playing: Debate clash, an avalanche and nature rebounds: World in Photos, Jan. 15
-
Now Playing: Koala enjoys playtime
-
Now Playing: Waves rush onto road
-
Now Playing: 100 people killed by avalanches, landslides in Pakistan
-
Now Playing: Prosthetic flipper helps sea turtle swim again
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan to settle in Canada after stepping back from royal duties
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: New video of jet shot down over Iran
-
Now Playing: Philippines braces for major volcanic eruption
-
Now Playing: Ice crystals form on frozen bubble
-
Now Playing: Panda plays in powder
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan spotted in Canada
-
Now Playing: Australian Open threatened by smoke from historic wildfires
-
Now Playing: Authorities warn volcano in Philippines could erupt at any time
-
Now Playing: Security report claims Russian military unit hacked Burisma
-
Now Playing: Video shows 2 missiles shooting down Ukraine passenger plane
-
Now Playing: UN sets 2030 biodiversity deadline