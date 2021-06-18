Footage shows William Shatner and fellow Blue Origin crew in space

&ldquo;No description can equal this,&rdquo; Shatner, the oldest person to travel to space, said in footage capturing his and fellow Blue Origin crew members&rsquo; reactions on their historic trip.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live