Now Playing: The deep freeze, winning chefs and Dior dresses: World in Photos

Now Playing: Frigid temperatures, white lion, diamond week: World in Photos

Now Playing: Freezing temperatures, dam burst, Roger Stone arraignment : World in Photos, Feb. 1

Now Playing: 3 dead, 5 critically injured in walkway collapse at school

Now Playing: Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido says police agents visited his home

Now Playing: Venezuelan's opposition leader says he's met with members of armed forces

Now Playing: Man skis down snow-covered road to beat traffic as temperatures plunge

Now Playing: Woman relives terrifying hippo attack

Now Playing: Venezuela crisis ongoing as opposition leader encourages supporters to protest today

Now Playing: Little blue penguin babies stolen from nest in 'late-night' raid in New Zealand

Now Playing: New calls issued for end to social media abuse of Duchesses Kate, Meghan

Now Playing: Intel chiefs challenge Trump's security claims

Now Playing: U.S. intelligence differs with Trump on global threats

Now Playing: Key Brexit vote takes place in London

Now Playing: Venezuela unrest ongoing after Trump administration sanctions country's oil company

Now Playing: Steelworkers, a baby giraffe and a Hollywood star: World in Photos, Jan. 29

Now Playing: US sanctions Venezuela's state-owned oil firm as Maduro seeks talks with Trump

Now Playing: 'French Spider-Man' climbs 47-story skyscraper with no safety gear