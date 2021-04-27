Gen. Robert Abrams: Poised to see ‘massive death, destruction’ in Ukraine

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with retired Gen. Robert Abrams on potential warning signs of a Russian invasion, and how quickly Russia may act.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live