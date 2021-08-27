Graffiti artist uses mountain for canva

More
Flight of fancy: A graffiti artist used the side of a Swiss mountain for his latest project, a huge mural of a child looking at clouds.
1:11 | 08/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Graffiti artist uses mountain for canva
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Flight of fancy: A graffiti artist used the side of a Swiss mountain for his latest project, a huge mural of a child looking at clouds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79678369","title":"Graffiti artist uses mountain for canva","url":"/International/video/graffiti-artist-mountain-canva-79678369"}