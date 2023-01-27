Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

ABC News' Erielle Reshef reports from the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau on the somber occasion and her personal connection to the Holocaust tragedy.

January 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live