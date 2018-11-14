Transcript for Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire after days of intense violence

And a lot of over now to that escalating violence near the Gaza Strip the UN Security Council actually met today to discuss the issue but has not been able to reach an agreement. And what to do about it meanwhile the bloodshed continues Molly hunter is there with the latest on that good morning Miley. Paid and good afternoon from here so we're down here in southern Israel where right on the Gaza border Eminem have Nickie Hanover just you can see. That's. Got the right there we are half a mile from the border. I think republic about a mile actually from our Gaza producer Sam is house we are incredibly close by. It's all quite you can hear anything right here that Diana I am at this spot where that Israeli military bus was blown out by Hamas. Two days ago that propaganda video Diane that we sigh yesterday Naji if you have that up on screen it's a really really slick. Met Hamas propaganda video they gave a Tel Al Aqsa TV to shout and you CNET Israeli bus. All the soldiers get out at pulls around to right where we're standing. And that's when the anti tank fire comes from Gaza but Diane this cease fire is holding right now so it's all quiet actually there's that militaries on right. About a half mile away as well who've actually been hearing some fire and that's just from the military Jovi Israeli military says. But it's quiet the last night as we said the Palestinian militant factions. Agreeing with Egypt on a mediated cease fire Israel last night says that they were holding fire and less counseling required. But there are huge protests last night actually in these border towns right down here in southern is rough. This is Netanyahu is based and they were not happy they feel like. I Netanyahu surrendered to Hamas that he gave up T Sydney wanted to see more aggressive action because these are the people event. Who live down here who have to deal with all of those rockets 300 plus rockets coming over. In just a few short hours button cease fire is holding in prime minister Netanyahu did actually defend. The cease fire today he said their and a means. Begs fourth at Hamas bag for a cease fact. And he said he hears these boys that he subcommittee has of the protest these places are precious to him again he needs these voices and these votes to same power but he said that not everyone understands the full security picture that his priority is to keep Israel and Israeli safe. And he and his security chiefs on all agreed. There right now fall lack all out war is not the choice. Not the right move his defense minister though Diane has resigned defense minister Lieberman has stepped down he announced this afternoon. Netanyahu says no worries I'll take on the defense minister role as well so that if you can believe it prime minister Netanyahu now is prime minister. Foreign minister and defense minister but of course we're watching very closely down here on the southern border to see if this cease fire hugs Diane. All right net now it was a busy man Molly hunter there. From the Israel Gaza border Molly thanks.

