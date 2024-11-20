Israeli PM offer $5M reward for each hostage freed in Gaza

ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Gaza.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live