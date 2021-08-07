-
Now Playing: Japan declares state of emergency ahead of Olympics
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Tropical Storm warnings issued across East Coast as Elsa moves north
-
Now Playing: Dramatic footage shows moment car driven into pharmacy
-
Now Playing: Vatican: Pope Francis recovers from temporary fever episode
-
Now Playing: 2 suspects in assassination of Haiti’s president arrested
-
Now Playing: 4 killed after assassination of Haitian president
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: Haitian leader assassinated, first lady rushed to Miami hospital
-
Now Playing: Meet the 12-year-old chess prodigy who is world's youngest grandmaster
-
Now Playing: Former Haitian prime minister on assassination: 'It is a sad day for Haiti'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: Ever Given, container ship that blocked Suez Canal, free to go
-
Now Playing: Streets of Port-au-Prince largely empty following assassination of Haitian president
-
Now Playing: Haiti in state of emergency after assassination of President Jovenel Moise
-
Now Playing: Surfside rescue continues, Etna eruption, heat wave: World in Photos, July 7
-
Now Playing: Gentoo penguins presented at a Belgian zoo
-
Now Playing: Herd of migrating elephants travel into woodland in China
-
Now Playing: Fallout after USA Track and Field sidelines Sha'Carri Richardson from Tokyo Olympics