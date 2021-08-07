Transcript for Japan declares state of emergency just weeks ahead of Olympic opening ceremonies

This morning Japan is declaring a state of emergency ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. As state of emergency starts July 12 and last through this summer games which could be bad news for fans living in Japan. Foreign correspondent James long winds in London with that story good morning James. Deck of mourning and die and we've now Heidi confirmed the Olympic Games will be held under a state of emergency it's pretty extraordinary to think about the decision that Japan's. Prime minister announced earlier this morning you said that falls restaurants and karaoke parlors that set alcohol. Must be made to close he said it was to prevent the future spread of the virus no areas west. People can gab and to celebrate when watching the games lousy probably on television because they may not even be allowed. To go all this is. G to go into effect Monday. And it'll lost through the games to August 22 outpacing Japan do remain relatively low compared to most countries but they all now rising exponentially. But crucially only 15% of the population has received a vaccines I think this is why it is so much concerned. That if foreigners come and see that country during the Olympics. The possibility for than a spread to people have been vaccinated is very much that the authorities have been under pressure for months. To counsel against people just tuned to wanted to go ahead and want it was hype that some suspect cases would be allowed to watch. It's now possible the members of the public wouldn't be allowed in C. Any all the events as part of his press conference the prime minister was talking about how important television would be inside to pound people have to stay I'm to what he doesn't want people. Going along to the Olympic Games area. Now this is as the delta variance edges around the world which of Japanese are afraid of basin is now dominant according to World Health Organization in nineteen T countries. The majority of those places where people are dying seem to be in South America and put it is. You know all the countries as well Russia as had a huge surge in in recent months. And but experts as saying the vaccines do work even against the delta strain as saying it's very important. That people get that vaccines as soon as possible and there is. A disconnect between countries in Western Europe and the United States he'll have. Quite good vaccine round out and pulse the developing world that just outside countries across Africa Asia and South America have seen very pullback seen run out while health organization is saying. People band must get themselves as soon as possible. Diane. Parent James linemen from London James thank you. Let's go to ABC's medical contributor infectious disease specialist doctor Tyler and for more on this. Doctor Ron what do you think about Japan holding these Olympics while under a state of emergency as a safe. There and I am really feeling for them right now you know you've athletes and coaches who trained for years. An unpredictable and highly contagious virus and really an increasingly skeptical public you also I do think that some of the the principles that they're using is likely keep things safe masking when you're indoors are gonna be limiting movement. But they also want no cheering no hugs you don't know high five's you just get that sensible what what is what is it gonna do you like. So I think the most important thing is what James had played you don't do no less than 20%. Of the population has received a single dose and less than 10% of the population have been fully backs into key right now he's increasing that vaccination uptake. As soon as possible. That a delta variant is now dominant in 92 countries including the US so what does that mean from a practical standpoint when you look at the world's trying to fight this virus. Right we've we've heard this already in in the US in the world that it is really a tale of two countries and it. Essentially you've got the vaccinated people where the vaccine really works well in keeping. People all of the hospital there me your name you reduce a little bit as far as getting infected but it really does amazingly in keeping you out of the hospital but he unvaccinated. You know it's really a problem you you're you're likely if you get infected increased likelihood of spreading it to other people. And could potentially be increased likelihood of getting hospitalized. So I just think it's the same message we keep saying over and over again please roll up your sleeve. Well I'm not note the White House has sent to Coleman surge response team to Missouri because. Of an increasing cases likely due to the delta variant but the governor there Mike Carson writes on FaceBook quote. Sending government employees or agents door to door to compel vaccination would not be an effective or welcome strategy. In Missouri what do you make of that and assess the case what's the best approach. You know I disagree without Diana mean we cannot let politics. Divided a public health response I mean you basically. We want to deploy. CDC epidemiologist. People that what will help win public health communication. Contact tracers individuals that are gonna help with vaccinated vaccinations in a state that has the number two highest rate of cases and let me be clear while we were seeing some evidence of herd immunity before the delta. They aren't yet. Right now cases are going up we absolutely do not have a population immunity against it I'm this variant so. I just think where people come in and help it just makes sounds. Right doctor Todd Eller and always great to have you thank you. Did you did.

