Julian Assange sentenced for violating bail conditions in UK

The WikiLeaks founder was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail in 2012.
0:20 | 05/01/19

Breaking news just in WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to fifty weeks imprison. The sentence handed down by British judges for jumping bail and 2012. The suspect nearly seven years living in the Ecuadorean embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden for rape and sexual assault allegations. His lawyers argued that he skipped bail because he was afraid of being extradited to the United States.

