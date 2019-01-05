Transcript for Julian Assange sentenced for violating bail conditions in UK

Breaking news just in WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to fifty weeks imprison. The sentence handed down by British judges for jumping bail and 2012. The suspect nearly seven years living in the Ecuadorean embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden for rape and sexual assault allegations. His lawyers argued that he skipped bail because he was afraid of being extradited to the United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.