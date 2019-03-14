At least 8 killed, 37 rescued in Nigerian school building collapse

More
About 100 students were inside the Lagos primary school at the time of the collapse.
0:32 | 03/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 8 killed, 37 rescued in Nigerian school building collapse
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61680923,"title":"At least 8 killed, 37 rescued in Nigerian school building collapse","duration":"0:32","description":"About 100 students were inside the Lagos primary school at the time of the collapse. ","url":"/International/video/killed-37-rescued-alive-nigerian-school-building-collapse-61680923","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.