5 killed in attack on South African church

More
Police have arrested over 40 suspects and seized over 40 firearms.
0:56 | 07/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 killed in attack on South African church
We latest available 41 suspects including six will be taken to hospital. Ought to be up to something that he duties and gunshot wounds. And we also seized. Although forty fire arms. Including rifles shotguns and handguns.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Police have arrested over 40 suspects and seized over 40 firearms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71734790","title":"5 killed in attack on South African church","url":"/International/video/killed-attack-south-african-church-71734790"}