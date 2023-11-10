The Medics on the Frontline: ‘After the Blast: The Will to Survive’

In this web extra clip, U.S. Army surgeon, Dr. Eugene Ross and U.S. Air Force nurse, Debra Muhl revisit the momentous day ABC News’ Bob Woodruff was brought into their operating room in Balad, Iraq.

November 10, 2023

