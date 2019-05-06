Mount Etna spews lava and ash, producing two craters More Sicily's Mount Etna spewed lava and ash after erupting in early June, reportedly producing two craters, which sent lava flowing hundreds of feet in the volcano's summit area. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Mount Etna spews lava and ash, producing two craters I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Sicily's Mount Etna spewed lava and ash after erupting in early June, reportedly producing two craters, which sent lava flowing hundreds of feet in the volcano's summit area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63504542","title":"Mount Etna spews lava and ash, producing two craters","url":"/International/video/mount-etna-spews-lava-ash-producing-craters-63504542"}