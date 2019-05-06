Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Mount Etna spews lava and ash, producing two craters
I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:59","description":"Sicily's Mount Etna spewed lava and ash after erupting in early June, reportedly producing two craters, which sent lava flowing hundreds of feet in the volcano's summit area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63504542","title":"Mount Etna spews lava and ash, producing two craters","url":"/International/video/mount-etna-spews-lava-ash-producing-craters-63504542"}