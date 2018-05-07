Transcript for Second nerve agent attack in England

Didn't ABC news mine I need a pilgrimage Salisbury England. Concerns here after SF hit case of no the check I deadly nerve agent has been found in this same area. British counterterrorism police are now investigating after that couple. Was found confirmed amounts have been exposed they're here in this hospital this hospital once again now for a second time treating two patients. Who had been exposed to that deadly nerve agent you may remember back in March. A Russian. Former Russian spy and his daughter were also treated here they almost died they did survive after being exposed to that nerve agent there's still lot of questions about exactly. Where this nova check came from and police are trying to find answers to where it came from how this new couple was exposed to it. Where they were contaminated and some of those answers will help them lead back to where it originated from. But for now they are telling people to be. Careful to look around they could say the threat is low but if you Bennett any of these expose heirs they are asking people. To wash their clothes and wash their property now the Kremlin has responded to this new placing saying they are concerned a spokesperson saying though however. Again denying any Russian involvement. Even pilgrim ABC news.

