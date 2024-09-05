Netanyahu calls for control of Gaza-Egypt border as condition of cease-fire deal

The demand comes after new strikes in the West Bank, where six people were killed after an Israeli operation was carried out overnight, according to the IDF and Palestinian Ministry of Health.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live