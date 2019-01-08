Transcript for Osama bin Laden's son believed to be dead, US officials say

And had a major development in the fight against terrorism of some of the lot and son is believed to be dead. Com's have been a lot and was being groomed for prominent role in al-Qaeda and had promised revenge against the United States. A military source says US intelligence was involved in the operation that apparently killed him but they're not providing details. An investigation is underway at the ExxonMobil refinery near Houston after a major explosion black smoke could be seen from miles around facility in bay town Texas. All workers are safe. 37 or injured mostly from minor burns air quality in the area said to be safe. It's at least a fourth fire at a petrochemical facility in the Houston area this year.

