-
Now Playing: Pamela Anderson defends jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
-
Now Playing: Freed journalists reunite with family after more than a year behind bars
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: British tabloids go all out for the royal baby
-
Now Playing: Investigators look at pilot error in deadly Russia crash
-
Now Playing: 9,000 women and counting join all-female scientist database
-
Now Playing: It's a boy for Harry and Meghan!
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating why a plane slid off a Florida runway
-
Now Playing: What will be the new royal baby's name?
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy
-
Now Playing: Pentagon sends carrier strike group to Persian Gulf
-
Now Playing: Russian jet engulfed in flames
-
Now Playing: Humans' impact on species extinction
-
Now Playing: How China tariff threats could impact your wallet
-
Now Playing: China tariff threat spooks markets
-
Now Playing: Israel and Gaza reach ceasefire
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know about the royal baby boy
-
Now Playing: US issues warning on Iran threat
-
Now Playing: 1 million species in danger of extinction: UN report
-
Now Playing: Why Harry and Meghan's baby boy is 7th in line to the British throne
-
Now Playing: Windsor celebrates royal baby boy's arrival