Polar bear wanders across a baseball field in Manitoba

More
Officers tranquilized the bear and will keep it 30 days in a holding facility before releasing it a safe distance outside of the town.
1:23 | 10/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Polar bear wanders across a baseball field in Manitoba
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"Officers tranquilized the bear and will keep it 30 days in a holding facility before releasing it a safe distance outside of the town.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66263941","title":"Polar bear wanders across a baseball field in Manitoba","url":"/International/video/polar-bear-wanders-baseball-field-manitoba-66263941"}