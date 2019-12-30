Transcript for Across The Pond: Thousands flee wildfires in Australia

Welcome back. We just can't watch Israeli what tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate the stated Victoria. As soaring temperatures and strong winds and started new wildfires. Let's go across the pond to our foreign correspondent Julian is falling in the London bureau for more good morning Andrea. I'm drink good morning and he wildfire is an Australia that are showing no signs of a bouncing every single state in the strait in now has temperatures exceeding a 104. Degrees Fahrenheit as he mentioned every weekend authorities or did everyone in the end of Victoria and that's the most southern. State of hysteria or did everyone to evacuate their around. 70000. Tourists currently. On hold a day in Australia the biggest city that is Melvin and it's just close to Sydney west some of the mixed this applies. A raging this morning however authorities have not said that it is too late to evacuate the area they've warned that it can't get aid to everyone. You might still be traps as so many sad news today at one volunteer firefighter has died and two others have suffered bands. Also that truck. Rolled and back when it was hit by extreme wind Sunday's extreme winds they have been full cost of the weekend authorities that's why they told everyone that they really really need to get. Out of the area because as little as well as the strong winds the temperatures were getting. To exceed and they were all said it thunderstorms. Predicted for the area but guys I mean this is. Really mini series and a stranded in total ten people have been killed in these five wooden a thousand hands destroyed. Another three million Hecht says the size of Merrill lends and has been scorched. And damaged in Australia. Kenneth under I just want to say to your friend of mine is actually on how honeymoon in New Zealand and she took a big dinner at the weekends of ash. On the snake capped mountains in New Zealand's 2000 miles away from Australia. 2000. Assistant Matt they're credible Genesis it's so tragic to hear about that debt they are you just reported. Let's move on Juliette to Ukraine where dozens of prisoners have been exchanged a what can be. Step toward peace between Ukraine and Russia and this morning we understand that this comes just weeks after leaders of the two countries met in Paris. Right so it both sides have been for the last few months trying it to what had an and to the conflict that there have been various talks between the two sides with presence Lansky and president Biden a pigeon meeting for the first time. Lost months now know what happens hey the weekend was about 200 prisoners whacked exchanged and take till this is the second. Prisoner swap that was a smaller one in September. Ukraine received 76. Captives. And pro Russian separatists in east and Ukraine they received. A 124. Captain's not just some context into this conflict it has been gang on since. 2014 when Russia at next the Ukrainian and Crimean peninsula. Now about the conflict has been gang on. For more than five years on 171000. People have seen killed. In that war to save flop but it wasn't all good news save some Ukrainian protested when not happy about that prisoner exchange. That would protest outside the prison in the west some of the prayer Russian captives are being held. Protesters were blocking the entrance that prison they were angry that some of the full new Ukrainian riot police. Where are released and they are accused of killing just on debt fifty protest as. In bass pro democracy protests back into any fourteen it is nice to see those reunions though between. Damning numbers. Brisk switched gears completely now and talk about actors back after trot his confirming reports and in zinc wall filming in pop a New Guinea so. How's he doing now. Yeah so we were watching this every weekend the reports that the greatest shame men. Acts had to contracted a deadly form of type old had been nearly deadly world of typhoid of that hit escaped a brush with death. Wallace he was in Papua New Guinea. Filming his new TV shade that is getting to be released. On it quit B that's not coming may both streaming Savvis. Now what Afro on revealed an NC ground he can thunder reports that he had fell ill during his travels but that he's now Hamlet is found in friends. And he managed to get I just in time for Christmas he pasted. Very signed puts everyone who's reached dot I did get sick and Papua New Guinea. But I'd bounce back quick and finished an amazing three weeks in P&G on hand for the holidays my friends and family thanks all of the love and consent. CU and 20/20 now a steady media reported that affect eighteen year old. Had come down with a form of typhoid and not yet been fled into the brisk and Australia to receive. Treatment and the Doctor Who treated him. Set that he couldn't reveal. That. Much about his outpatient information but that the organization that Davis who has flights can fund that they had sent a US citizen and has that he's for treatment. And Australia now about this show two back in the van that he talked about what he was going to be filming. And it's a show about guys ironically the title of this Senecal killings like Afro on. I fronts I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me. On every level I'm excites expo and gunshot detection discover what unexpected adventure awaits. Guys public again me is I know metal because it's yeah I'm their right because it's on the same island as pop quote as a missed. Eastern province of Indonesia's I and it is an incredibly. Dense. Mountainous jungle region and it is badly badly built in two huge mountains it's really you have to go around. In helicopters as hardly any infrastructure it is wild uncharted tech tree. And summing like tie for it is when you come across. Drinking water that's a pretty clean which you get in touch his eye this windy rainy day just to get that one. 