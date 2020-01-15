Now Playing: Prosthetic flipper helps sea turtle swim again

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan to settle in Canada after stepping back from royal duties

Now Playing: Across the Pond: New video of jet shot down over Iran

Now Playing: Philippines braces for major volcanic eruption

Now Playing: Ice crystals form on frozen bubble

Now Playing: Panda plays in powder

Now Playing: Duchess Meghan spotted in Canada

Now Playing: Australian Open threatened by smoke from historic wildfires

Now Playing: Authorities warn volcano in Philippines could erupt at any time

Now Playing: Security report claims Russian military unit hacked Burisma

Now Playing: Video shows 2 missiles shooting down Ukraine passenger plane

Now Playing: UN sets 2030 biodiversity deadline

Now Playing: Volcano eruption illuminates night sky in Galapagos

Now Playing: Should Meghan Markle have been at royal meeting?

Now Playing: Bushfires in Australia, volcanic eruption, Lunar New Year: World in Photos, Jan. 14

Now Playing: Base jumper gets a helping hand

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Now Playing: ‘French Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper

Now Playing: Ash, lava spews: Images after Taal volcano erupts