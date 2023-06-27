Putin gives Wagner Group ultimatum: Swear allegiance to Russia or leave 

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the revolt by the Russian mercenaries with an attempted show of strength, commending Russia’s military and law enforcement for stopping a civil war. 

June 27, 2023

