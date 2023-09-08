Record-breaking rains bring deadly floods, landslides to Hong Kong

The heaviest rain since records began 140 years ago drenches Hong Kong, leaving two people dead, dozens injured and forcing hundreds of evacuations.

September 8, 2023

