Transcript for Rescued boys explain how they survived in Thailand cave for 2 weeks

It's been a long journey to get here but finally the boys are coming home. Their families overcome with emotion as they embrace their sons after more than two weeks track miles under ground and another week in the hospital. It's all smiles as the deals the Mon hugs his parents. And even bites into a piece of fried chicken. And I. Doctors say the boys look in great shape they're able to eat just about anything they re gained weight. Never even seen running around playing soccer earlier today. As we witnessed their miraculous recovery Ross learning more about their incredible survival. Opening woman left the boy stay it was supposed to be just a quick trip into the cave. The water level didn't seem that deep but when they went to lead about an hour later the wait out was blocked. They tried to find a new way to escape even digging holes into the caves wall until finally the coach told them to conserve energy. Instead focusing on prayer to quiet the mind while they waited for rescue. Before heading home the boys honored the navy seal who died trying to find them. All twelve say they plan to be ordained as monks to honor his legacy act he really ABC news New York.

