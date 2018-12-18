Transcript for Santa Claus rappels down building to deliver gifts

Full. And a. Than. And and nanny. And. A small. And in the the. Car. And a. And in caribou. The long. And all. And oh. Man or. A. A. A mean. And. All. Lose the. And. When. All. And the. A who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.