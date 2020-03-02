New South Wales issues bushfire warning in snowy mountains

More
The fire service made the announcement as 60 bush and grass fires filled the skies with smoke.
0:59 | 02/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New South Wales issues bushfire warning in snowy mountains
It a. I. Yeah. I. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The fire service made the announcement as 60 bush and grass fires filled the skies with smoke.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68729441","title":"New South Wales issues bushfire warning in snowy mountains","url":"/International/video/south-wales-issues-bushfire-warning-snowy-mountains-68729441"}