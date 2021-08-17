Transcript for State Department gives update on situation in Afghanistan

Our message remains for American citizens and for others have expressed interest in relocation. Out of Afghanistan. Shelter in place until and unless you received a communication. From the US and its as I sat we. Notified the first tranche of American citizens over night who expressed interest in being repatriated. In those messages we provide specific information. About precisely where. They should go on the airport compound and it tells them precisely. We need to go this is again a challenging security environment so unless and until. Individuals are instructed by US embassy. To you make their way to you EH Ky compound we are asking them to remain in place.

