Stunning New Year light and fireworks show in France

More
Check out the midnight celebration in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe.
5:02 | 12/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning New Year light and fireworks show in France

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60097891,"title":"Stunning New Year light and fireworks show in France","duration":"5:02","description":"Check out the midnight celebration in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe.","url":"/International/video/stunning-year-light-fireworks-show-france-60097891","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.