Transcript for Sweden reopens rape case against Julian Assange

They'll be right now Swedish prospectus say they will reopen 2010 rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian assigned to comes. A month after he was evicted from the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he spent seven years in a silent. To avoid extradition case of alleged sexual misconduct against. A sons was dropped when the statute of limitations expired and when he seventeen this afternoon limitations in this rape allegation expires next pockets.

