Taliban celebrates 'victory day' 1 year after taking control of Kabul

ABC News looks at how Afghanistan has changed since the Taliban took over and what it means for the U.S. as well as women and girls left behind.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live