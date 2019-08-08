Transcript for Texas couple drowns on vacation in Turks and Caicos; teen daughter survives

Remember apparently Perez took a trip with their daughter Angie they left over the weekend. But salad their Finley says they believe that Armand Roy drowned in a tragic accident. The role Turks and caicos island police force votes on FaceBook that five tourists from two families got into difficulties in the water. Does not specify exactly what happen only sane that three adults were found dead. Two yesterday and one today a third victim has not identified by family. Willie and arm were loved by nanny Arnold was a nurse at Angleton ER. Titillate. Very positive. Carry it with patients. Very caring Bernice Armstrong hired Irma and says she knew on the spot that she was perfect for the job and just. Did exceptional. Good hearted. Purse didn't fit cal just being around there you know. That's how much she actually cared for people and beat an ER nurse at church you think many of lights herself. Irma and Roy Stanley says the couple also had eight to any four year old daughter. He stayed in lake Jackson while the Finley traveled one thing is for sure the couple will be missed. Very dedicated turn handling. Hanna. Should be Creighton myth.

