Transcript for Thai boys' soccer team to speak tomorrow

I'm Adrian baker and saying right Thailand behind us the hospital we have been here every day and the young men. I've been in sight to recovering building up their strength again and gaining weight they're ready to be released officials tell us that they could be released. On Thursday that is a tentative release date. But we do know that they will be getting out of the hospital they've receive antibiotics. And again they are in good health according to doctors here. Also big news they will be speaking for the first time since that rescue publicly. Two of the world at a news conference tomorrow we have confirmed that they will be. Here at 6 PM local time in Thailand on Wednesday that 7 AM eastern we will hear from the boys themselves answering questions of the media. About their experience about what next to. No doubt that probably tell us what they're waiting heat next fear that seems to be a big topic. But again they've been inside this hospital doing very well doctors have given them extra special attention to make sure that they are. Fully rehabilitated after that time inside the cave they will go home to rest once they're released. Instead the next thirty days under observation. At their local hospitals and mess diet which is about an hour's drive from here. Adrian bankers ABC news saying right Thailand.

