Transcript for Thai soccer team opens up about harrowing cave ordeal and rescue

I'm James Ullman foot ABC knees in Thailand. And I am not the incredibly ornate temple beautiful place K Nolan Thailand where those twelve Thai boys and their courage and spent time as novice monks following their amazing rescue. From a flooded tight cave. Three months ago and amazingly I had the opportunity to sit down Linden. An exclusive into you taken a coveted that's all of them not bad at all to have basically really become. Celebrities in and this country and we were given itself is easy to speak to them by the Thai government in conjunction with child psychologist because oversee. You know they've been through an extraordinary ordeal anyone's looking out for that wellbeing and we just so you and move it. Two small where we are here because this is the temple itself. Where I met with them and just got a chance to hear more about what they went through coach Eric who is now a full time -- here of the temple and he told us about the moment they knew they were stuck in it was an incredible moment because he had some rope with him he said. What it is slated to do was to swim heads down into the water and he told three of the boys you hold onto the rope. And if I talked twice it's not safe to colony I'm gonna come back if I don't talk a tool and you controllers and of course we knives. That. They couldn't follow imminent and they were stopped ruled ice fullest days. He told us the time that they spent inside the cave was spent trying to Deke. Drinking water from the stomach ties to hang from the roof of the case but him when they were found by those British divers that it was. The truly extraordinary. Moment and then the time they spent inside with the Thai Navy SEALs. Close an amazing time of bonding thing plays games they played even if they chests with some of the standings and so that they found in the FOIA case that until finally they were rescued. To an adoring wealth they have messages of thanks. Full and on a need to king of Thailand but all those people who vote in that rescue strike down to the most junior volunteer and I can Teddy from might. Suspected. Having covered this story from its very beginning it was truly an all out an extraordinary things have been able to have done. I'm James omen for ABC news you watching ABC news life are inherent.

