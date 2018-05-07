Transcript for What it's like in the Thailand caves where 13 are trapped

This whole area is full of caves away tourists like to explore its goals this evening lady and the boy's case is underneath the neck the wagon again and Ellen kinds of conditions. We. These caves go on for a long long way this one for something like a court tomorrow and it's dump it smells it's really eerie I mean. Nice to us very strange being in a much in nineteen days in place by this. Caucus and creeps. I just gets narrow and narrow. And just imagine this. But full of water. I mean. Mostly ups and that you terrifying. These caves just go on and on. They get narrower and then they get slightly wider. And just imagine this. For the full of water SP terrifying when you go to decade engines it's it's drawing. But when you get further rain you start to see more and more wartime this is the kind of conditions that that facing. Bury jockey aids rock. The warts very very murky. You can imagine if you are rescue having to deal with these sorts of conditions you can imagine if you look at eleven year old boy having take swim out to dates because. This saps who this tape does actually have an office but you can't see and should say it's underwater and that's precisely the issues. They don't want these boys to have to dump their heads in the war to that it woman to have to dice. They want to be able to keep their heads above the surface the whole way through and to do that they have to wait for the waters to recede the problem without is that Larry monsoon season now. The rain is held off so far but if it comes again and this water levels will keep going up and announce they might miss that chance. James I'm an ABC news in Thailand.

