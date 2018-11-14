Transcript for UK police arrest 'Ross from Friends' look-alike

So the UK's case of that friends look alike has been soft you're may remember that. David Schwimmer a clone that was caught on camera stealing beer in England a few weeks ago. All that talk about him looking like Ross from friends prompted the real Ross David Schwimmer. To post a prank videos saying that it wasn't him. It had no off. Officers say they have cracked the case not like the case of beer but they can't crack it many. Case in cracked that up as well and they send this message. By Twitter at 36 year old man was arrested in south all last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for to support especially. David's sure. Because he brought it a lot of attention to don't want to see the mug shot of the use of the dude now we have to know does he looking to you really look like a cross from Brent instrument has a reply to that thanks as ever but. Don't look. It's Baghdad killing Kenny.

