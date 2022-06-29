Ukraine begins using new weapons systems as Russia pushes across east

ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports on Ukrainian forces using new weapons systems provided by the U.S. -- but will it be enough to slow the Russians’ advance across the Donbas region?

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live