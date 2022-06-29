Ukraine plans counteroffensive to retake key port city of Kherson

ABC News’ national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy and former senior CIA field operative Darrell Blocker discuss the counteroffensive's significance and the ongoing war crime investigations.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live