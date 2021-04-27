Ukrainian ambassador: ‘We remain committed to defending our home’

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova as Ukrainians vow to resist Russian forces closing in on the capital city of Kyiv.

