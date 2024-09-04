US charges Hamas leader, other militants over Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants were formally charged by the Justice Department as masterminds of the attack.

September 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live